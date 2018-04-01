Ardfern enjoys jumble success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sun shone over Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern on Saturday March 24 for the boat jumble and car boot sale.

Thanks to the good weather, the event was one of the biggest for 19 years with the hall and car park full of ‘boat bits’ that were snapped up by almost 200 bargain hunters.

Craignish Community Company (C3) raised more than £1,500 which will help cover the organisation’s running costs for 2018.

Organisers thank everyone for their support and everyone who helped out and who donated raffle prizes.