Red Star 2004s triumph over city namesakes

Lochgilphead Red Star 2004s 4, Glasgow Red Star 1

A very competitive game saw Lochgilphead edge out their Red Star rivals 4-1 on Sunday March 25 at the Joint Campus.

After a nervy start by both teams, Glasgow Red Star took an early lead. The Lochgilphead youngsters responded positively and took control of the game, creating more than a few chances, before equalising and adding a second goal to take the lead.

Lochgilphead scored a third goal from a free kick before half-time to seal a 3-1 lead at the interval.

The Lochgilphead 2004s put in an excellent second-half performance against a Glasgow side that kept pushing hard and fighting to get back into the game. Some hard work from Lochgilphead in midfield and at the back kept Glasgow’s chances to a minimum.

Lochgilphead kept the upper hand and scored a fourth goal eventually following a very successful 70 minutes. A great team performance to consolidate their position at the top of the league.

Red Star 2007s mini festival

Lochgilphead Red Star 2007s hosted a mini festival on Sunday March 18, despite poor weather forcing some teams to pull out.

Lochgilphead and Oban managed to field two teams each and a good few competitive games were able to go ahead, which gave the youngsters some good game practice after the winter lay-off.

Unfortunately, Lochgilphead youngsters Cameron Lewis and Euan McCartan both picked up bad injuries and the club wishes them a speedy recovery.