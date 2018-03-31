Mid Argyll Dolphins smash swim records

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young swimmers set no fewer than six club records as Mid Argyll Dolphins held its distance time trials.

Of 32 swimmers who attended, 24 achieved all personal bests in the events on March 15.

Arlene Green, Mid Argyll Dolphins head coach, said: ‘This was an amazing effort by all our swimmers. Well done.’

The club welcomed Katy MacNaughton and Will Duncan from Midton Acrylics, sponsor of the ‘swimmer of the month’ trophies, as well as David Danson from club sponsor Landcatch, to present monthly trophies.

January’s swimmer of the month was junior Cara Banaghan, aged 11. Cara achieved all personal best times, taking one second off her 100 metre freestyle and five second from her individual medley, setting a new club record (1.49.63) for the girls’ 100m freestyle 10/11 age group.

Innes Cameron was swimmer of the month for February. The 11-year-old took 29 seconds off his 200m freestyle time and 10 seconds from his personal best in the 100m individual medley.

Christopher McCartan, aged 12, set a new club record for the boys 12/13 years 200m freestyle on his way to being voted March swimmer of the month. He took 37 seconds from his previous best in the 200m freestyle and seven seconds from his 100m individual medley time.

New club records were also set in the older age groups. Felix Maddox (16) swam the 100m individual medley in 1.19.14, while 15-year-old Megan Danson achieved 1.19.87 in the same event.

At the back, sponsors David Danson from Landcatch and Midton Acrylics’ Will Duncan and Katy MacNaughton, with swimmers of the month (front from left) – Christopher McCartan, Innes Cameron and Cara Banaghan. 06_a13MACPoolawards06