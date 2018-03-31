Lifting barge arrives in Loch Fyne over Nancy Glen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A work barge has arrived on site as the prospect of raising the Nancy Glen moves closer – though success is far from certain.

Research vessel Severn Sea has been deployed over the wreck of the Tarbert fishing boat for a number of weeks clearing away fishing gear and other debris from scene using remotely-operated underwater vehicles.

The operation has now moved on to the next stage – and an assessment of just how feasible it will be to lift the boat from her resting place 140 metres down. On the evening of Thursday March 29, the Severn Sea was joined by 65-foot tug Handfast, owned by Dorset-based Jenkins Marine. With the tug came a lifting barge.

The purpose of the whole operation is to locate and recover the remains of Nancy Glen skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk, who are believed to have gone down with the boat when she sank on the evening of January 18.

A campaign to raise the Nancy Glen was started after the tragic events and, following a pledge of support from the Scottish Government, preparatory work began in earnest in early March in association with the Clyde Fishermen’s Association.

One of the options being considered is understood to be to lift the wreck to a depth where divers can be deployed to search for the missing men.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘This continues to be a complex task with a number of technical challenges, meaning there is no guarantee of success.

‘We are in close contact with the families and are keeping them updated as the recovery progresses.’