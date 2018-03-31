Call to think outside the box in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The humble phone box – forgotten by the smartphone generation – is making a comeback in Argyll in a groundbreaking rural initiative.

As the iconic red box became less used for communication over the past couple of decades, a number of innovative uses have been found for them by communities, including mini libraries, greenhouses, tiny pubs and even defibrillator shelters.

Now, in an extraordinary collaboration between private and public sector, phone boxes around Argyll and Bute are to be converted for multi-purpose use as banks, tourist information centres and post offices.

Some will even be pressed into use as emergency shelters, where people can be safe and secure after their vehicle has fallen into or been damaged by a pothole on the road.

A local authority spokesperson said: ‘We have been working with the tourism bodies to create fantastic new facilities as a direct replacement for tourist information centres in Mid Argyll.

‘There will be leaflets available. But we recommend people don’t remove them from their chains, as they are expensive to produce.’

And there will be no need to worry about your bank disappearing over the Rest and be Thankful at warp speed.

Working closely with the little-known Financial Ombudsman Office for Liberation – which has the sole purpose of opening up banking in rural areas – the council has come to an arrangement where a banking advisor will visit, where convenient, the heart of communities once a month in the community hub (formerly termed ‘phone box’).

The potential is said to be huge for these ubiquitous structures. With agreement from owners BT, the partners involved are considering these compact community hubs for all kinds of uses, including social activities and medical clinics.

Ola Fropil, co-ordinator for the Community Resource and Accessibility Panel, explained: ‘We are so excited about this project. We see this as a practical solution to the loss of banks, tourist information centres and all sorts of other issues some people are determined to see as problems.

‘Where some see a problem, I see solutions – phone boxes.’

She quickly corrected herself: ‘Sorry, community hubs.’

But one rural problem has proved less easy to overcome, as Ola explained: ‘We struggle with mobile phone service in many areas. We have a working group focusing on stakeholder solutions, but so far nobody has worked out how to make a phone call from community hubs.’

She added: ‘But aerobics is perfectly possible. I know, We’ve tried it and it’s fun.’