Sports club lotteries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday March 26, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 6, 16 and 17. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £300.

Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers 3, 9 and 18. The lucky winners of the £1,000 jackpot were Margaret MacNicol and Lilyanne MacDonald. There will be no draw next week as it is Easter Monday.