Sports club lotteries
Drawn on Monday March 26, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 6, 16 and 17. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £300.
Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers 3, 9 and 18. The lucky winners of the £1,000 jackpot were Margaret MacNicol and Lilyanne MacDonald. There will be no draw next week as it is Easter Monday.