Mid Argyll talent showcased at music festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The audience at this year’s Mid Argyll Music Festival witnessed some of the best talent the region has to offer.

Kicking off on Saturday March 17, the festival was a week of musical fun for all ages, with primary one to three children getting the chance to be involved in a non-competitive setting.

Festival adjudicators Luis Allan, Joy Dunlop, David Hoult and Sheila Kent had many tough decisions throughout the week with consistently high performances across all sessions.

The event was meticulously organised by the festival committee, ensuring all sessions ran on time and each had appropriate silence for their performances.

Festival administrator Sheila McCallum said: ‘The festival was hugely successful, despite the numbers being down. The audience was appreciative of all the performances.

‘The festival received lavish praise from the adjudicators on how well it was organised and I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the committee led by Martin Gorringe for all their hard work.’

All pictures can be purchased from the Argyllshire Advertiser. Phone 01546 602345, email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or call into the office.