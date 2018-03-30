Mid Argyll record breakers light up athletics final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After five hours of intense competition, four Argyll age records were broken and one equalled at the Argyll sports hall athletics final in Oban on Sunday March 25.

The final, held at Atlantis Leisure, was the climax of five competitions held in Argyll over the winter months and promoted by Mid Argyll Athletic Club.

With an entry of just over 100 young athletes, competitors from the Oban and Kintyre areas dominated the boys events, while Mull and Mid Argyll were to the fore in the girls events.

The top performance of the day was arguably by Jodie Robertson from Ardrishaig, who became the under-17 champion by breaking the Argyll age record in two events, and was also close to breaking the record of 1.52m in the high jump when she made a good attempt to clear 1.55m. Earlier in the day Jodie broke the record – set in 1996 – in the standing long jump, clearing 2.33m and then went on to break a more recent record by five centimetres in the standing triple jump by reaching out to 7.03m.

Twin sisters Jemma and Jorja MacDonald from Lochgilphead were the other record breakers, competing in the under-nine age group. Jemma was the champion but only two points ahead of her sister. Jemma won four events and excelled in the triple jump, setting a new Argyll age record with her 5.11m leap. Jemma won the two-lap race and later won the high jump and long jump coming very close to the age records in both these events. Jorja won the speed bounce and the javelin throwing 15.25m and adding almost two metres to the Argyll age record. In the same age category, newcomer Eleni Pistonas from Skipness won the four-lap race in 60.5 seconds.

Mull girls from Salen Primary won both the under-seven and under-11 contests. Sienna Munro was the under-seven champion, winning three of the six events. Sienna won the two-lap race, speed bounce and triple jump. In the same contest runner-up Emma Innes from Lochgilphead won the long jump. Carla Renton from Castlehill in Campbeltown won the javelin and Neve Bowden from Lochgilphead was the winner in the four-lap race.

Ellen MacRae from Salen was the under-nine champion last year and succeeded in winning the under-11 contest on Sunday. This was a very competitive age group and Ellen’s dominance in the running events ensured overall victory. Ellen won the two-lap race in 25.3 which was only a fifth of a second slower than the record and then the four-lap race in 56.1 seconds. Mia Campbell from St. Columba’s was runner up, just ahead of Violet Campbell from Castlehill. Mia won the javelin with a 14.50m throw and Violet won both the long jump and triple jump. Other event winners in this section were Nicola Duncan from Park Primary, Oban, in the speed bounce and Ruby-Jo Philips from Glassary Primary in Mid Argyll won the high jump.

Kirstin Blair from Crinan was the under-13 winner just ahead of another Mid Argyll girl, Izzy Crawford from Furnace, with Anna Gemmill from Carradale third on points. Kirstin excelled in winning the high jump and both the long and triple jumps and shared first place in the speed bounce with Eilidh Cameron from Inveraray. Izzy impressed in winning both the two-lap and four-lap races and was not too far off the record in the shorter event. Anna Gemmill was the winner in the shot putt.

Abbie Cato from Fionnphort was the under-15 champion, ahead of two girls from Ardrishaig – Karis Kidd in second place and Hazel Selfridge in third. Abbie impressed in winning all her events .

Lewis Cattanach from Tobermory won three events to ensure being under-seven champion ahead of Ethan Kerr from Tighnabruaich. Lewis won the long and triple jumps and speed bounce and Ethan impressed in winning the four-lap race in 65.4, just 0.2 of a second slower than the age record. Kian Gibson from Salen primary and Riley Anderson from Rockfield shared third place on overall points. Riley won the two-lap race and javelin.

Jack Green from Dalintober primary in Campbeltown was top in the under-nine contest, winning both running events in addition to the long and triple jumps. Jack was the under-seven champion last year and did well to repeat his success in the older age group. Jack’s mother – then Laura Paterson from Carradale – was the under-nine Argyll champion back in 1994 which was the first year these indoor competitions were held in Argyll.

Lewis Gilchrist from Rhunahaorine primary in Kintyre was the winner of the under-11s, with success in five out of the seven events. Lewis won both running events and the long and triple jumps and also the shot putt. Runner-up Murray MacDonald from Lochgilphead won the speed bounce and third placed Finlay MacLean from Oban won the high jump.

Fraser Inglis from Oban won the under-15 contest and Shaun Doy from Lochgilphead was the under-17 champion.

PICS:

Young athletes proudly display their trophies won at the finals. no_a13IndoorAthleticsFinal01

Athletics coach and event organiser Bill MacCallum with Mid Argyll athletes (from left) Murray MacDonald, Jorja MacDonald, Jodie Robertson and Jemma MacDonald. no_a13IndoorAthleticsFinal02