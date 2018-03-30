Almost ready for Nancy Glen lift

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Work has continued this week on clearing debris from the wreck of the Nancy Glen.

Speaking on Tuesday, Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association said that research ship Severn Sea continued to work using remotely operated underwater vehicles to remove fishing gear, ropes and other material from the boat.

She told the Advertiser: ‘The operation is slightly behind schedule due to adverse weather, but it is almost complete.’

This was slightly at odds with an earlier Scottish Government statement.

A government spokesperson said: ‘We are confident all of the debris has now been cleared around the site of Nancy Glen and a formal underwater visual survey will confirm this.

‘Work to mobilise a barge with lifting equipment at the site will take place over the next few days and we hope to commence further preparatory work this week before any lifting begins at the site.

‘This continues to be a complex task with a number of technical challenges, meaning there is no guarantee of success. We are in close contact with the families and are keeping them updated as the recovery progresses.’

The boat sank on January 18 with the loss of skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk.