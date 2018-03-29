So good it’s scary in Kilberry

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Look out for the annual Scarecrow Challenge this Easter weekend.

People around the whole length of the single track B8024 Kilberry road get involved, creating all kinds of imaginative scarecrows in the hope of winning this prestigious competition.

Drive round and view the scarecrows on Easter Monday and call into Ormsary Hall between midday and 4pm, where you will find delicious home baking plus soup, tea or coffee. There will also be a tombola stall, book stand and various craft tables.

If you wish to come along and take a free table, just go along on the day.

Achahoish Primary School pupils will play a big part in the Easter Monday celebrations, holding a car wash at Ormsary Hall as well as a ‘nearly new’ table, all in aid of the SSPCA. A craft stall will be there, raising funds for the school.

Pupils have created their own poems, and these will be displayed around and about Ormsary.

PIC:

You never know who you’ll meet on the Kilberry road. 06_a14scarecrow12