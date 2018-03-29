New asphalt plant opens at Furnace quarry

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new asphalt plant at Furnace has been opened by Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute.

Furnace quarry is owned by Breedon Group plc, which has operated there for more than 15 years. The firm produces material for the local construction industry, employing more than 50 people.

The replacement asphalt plant is in response to demand from regional road and construction schemes. It replaces an old and increasingly inefficient plant which had reached the end of its useful life.

Alan Mackenzie, chief executive of Breedon Northern, explained: ‘We all appreciate the need to keep our roads in good condition, especially in a rural area like Argyll and Bute. We’re pleased to have been supporting the local community in this way for many years and this investment will

enable us to continue doing so for many to come.’

Michael Russell MSP added: ‘It’s great to see the investment, not only in this facility, but also from the local contractors who are all investing in the road network, which is a long-term commitment in Argyll and Bute.’

Breedon area general manager Kenny Stewart, left, with Michael Russell MSP. no_a13asphaltplant01