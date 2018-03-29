MP presents hefty petition against RBS closure plans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A petition against the Royal Bank of Scotland’s plans to close its Inveraray branch has been handed to MPs in Westminster.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara presented the parliamentary petition, with hundreds of signatures, to the House of Commons on Thursday March 29.

Watch a video of the petition being handed to parliament here.

The branch was earmarked by RBS for closure by June 21 this year, but a stay of execution was later announced which means the branch will remain open at least until the end of 2018.

At this point, RBS will re-assess the situation and make a decision from there on whether the Inveraray branch will remain.

RBS claims changing ways of banking and fewer people using the branch means it must close – something hotly disputed by local business people.

Personal and business customers have protested at the bank’s plans, with Brendan O’Hara describing the move as ‘inexplicable’.