Lochgilphead pupils sprint for Sport Relief

The sun turned up just in time for the Lochgilphead Joint Campus annual Sport Relief fun run on Friday March 23, with pupils raising more than £1,200.

Louis McMillan took top spot in the senior boys competition with a new record of 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

The school thanks Raymond Flanagan of Mid Argyll Youth Partnership who secured generous sponsorship to cover the running costs of the event and senior pupils and staff who helped organise it.

Thanks must also go to the generous pupils, parents and staff for raising funds on top of what has already been raised this term.

Winners:

Senior boy: Louis MacMillan; Senior girl: Rachael Johnstone; Junior boy: Kyle Danson (fifth overall); Junior girl: Iris MacMillan; Primary boy: Murray MacDonald; Primary girl: Nikitta Todd and Anna Campbell.