Inveraray keeps bowling along

Jenny Spiers presented the prizes as the silverware was handed out at Inveraray Carpet Bowling Club.

At the end of another successful season, the Ladies Cup was won by Marina Campbell. Scott MacIntyre took the singles championship, while the pairs cup was won by club chairman Duncan Robertson and George Morrison.

Duncan Robertson’s team also won the Skips’ Cup.

After a hard winter of competition, when travelling between venues was often difficult, Inveraray retained the Lochfyneside Carpet Bowling League trophy which also featured clubs from Dalmally, Portsonachan, Furnace and Cairndow.

Duncan Robertson said: ‘Thanks to all our members for their efforts over this season and I hope to see everyone in October for the start of next season.’

PIC:

Chairman Duncan Robertson with Jenny Speirs. 06_a12invbowls06