Argyll’s farming women turn out in force

Argyll’s farming women turned out in force last week for the latest in a series of free events offering advice and inspiration for women working in Scottish agriculture.

More than 30 travelled to the Inveraray Inn on the afternoon of Friday March 23 to hear Morven MacArthur from SAC Consulting talk about livestock record keeping, while Brona MacDougall, an accountant with R A Clements Associates, discussed farm account keeping.

Participants also gave valuable feedback on what other training events they would like to see held for women in agriculture in Argyll.

The events have been organised by the Scottish Government’s Farm Advisory Service programme and delivered by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College.

Some of the delegates at the free advisory event in Inveraray. no_a13WomenInAgriculture01