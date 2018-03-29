Announcements for dates 25/03/18 – 31/03/18

BIRTHS

MACMILLAN

Calum, Michelle and proud big sister, Sienna, are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter and sister, Laila, born on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Fourth grandchild for Willie and Margaret, Southend and fourth granddaughter for Johnny and Eila, Carradale. Special thanks to midwives at Campbeltown Maternity Unit and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

GOLDEN WEDDING

LEES – STEVENSON – On March 30, 1968, at Castlehill Church, by the Reverend J R H Cormack, Campbell to Josephine.

MCEACHRAN – PARK – At St Blaans Church, Southend, on March 29, 1968, by the Rev James Marks, Neil to Jean.

DEATHS

BELL – Peacefully at home, 3 Hermione Terrace, Ardrishaig, on March 23, 2018, Mrs Mary Bell, née MacMillan, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Ian Bell, dearly loved mother of the late Margaret (Clark), much loved granny of Stuart and Veronica, and great granny. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Forever in our thoughts.

HUNTER-SWIFT – Peacefully at home, 27 Longrow, Campbeltown, on March 20, 2018, Rosemarie Swift (Rosie), in her 67th year, adored wife of David, much loved mum of Daniel, Mary, Sarah and Samuel, loving nanny of Robyn, Nicola, Daniel, Jospeh, Chloe, Emily-Kate and Rowan and great nanny to Mia and Shayla.

LAMB – Unexpectedly, on March 21, 2018, Violet Finlay Lamb, née Peters, in her 75th year, of Tigh Na Mara, Lochgair, by Lochgilphead, dearly beloved and loving wife of Willie Lamb, adored mother of Marcia and the late Craig, much loved and proud nana of Joshua and Caelan and a dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family. A well respected neighbour and dear friend to work colleagues in Falkirk, Cambridge and Jersey. Funeral service will be held in Lochgair Parish Church, on Thursday, April 5 at 10.30am, thereafter to Cardross Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cumlodden, Lochfyneside and Lochgair Churches.

MATHER – On March 25, 2018, peacefully, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Willie, aged 69 years, elder son of the late Bill and Cathie Mather, Cairndow, loving father of Lesley, a much loved grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral ceremony will take place at Cardross Crematorium, G82 5HD, on Tuesday, April 3 at 11.15am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mid Argyll Cancer Care Endowment Fund (Chemotherapy Suite).

MCLAUGHLIN – Peacefully, at the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on March 25, 2018, Maureen McLaughlin (née Kennedy), in her 79th year, Glenside, Lochgoilhead, dearly beloved wife of Andrew McLaughlin, much loved mother of Paul and Alan, a loving gran of Amanda, Christopher, Alan and Travis, a much loved great gran of Jack and a loving mother-in-law, sister and aunt. A service will be held in the St Kieran RC Church, Campbeltown, on Monday, April 2 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Campbeltown Hospital.

PHILLIPS – Peacefully, on March 21, 2018, at Care Centre, Knowle, Margaret Taylor MacFarlane, née Smith, in her 79th year, beloved wife of the late Edgar Phillips, devoted mother to her six children and beloved grandmother to her eleven grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Neil and Peggy Smith of Glendarroch, Tarbert. Family funeral in Knowle, West Midlands. For further information please contact John Smith on 01880 820430.

ROLLAND – Peacefully at home, on March 20, 2018, Alastair Douglas Stacy, aged 87 years, of Pollokshields, Glasgow and Carsaig, Argyll, beloved husband of Elaine, much loved father of Douglas, Jennifer and Stuart, dear father-in-law of Kirsty and Nicole, cherished papa of Andrew, Ralph, Scott, the late Lucy, Angus, Oliver, Isla, Emily, Cara, Genevieve and Ossian, and treasured brother of Mo. A private funeral will take place on Friday, March 30. Friends are invited to contact family regarding a planned memorial service.

SIMPSON – Ralph William. Peacefully, in Almond Court Care Home, on March 8, 2018, loving husband to Isobel and friend to many, Ralph will be missed by all. Funeral was in Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, on March 21, 2018. RIP.

TAYLOR – Suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on March 27, 2018, Donald Taylor, in his 77th year, West Machrimore, Southend, dearly beloved husband of Eve and a much loved dad of Tracy, Julie and Amy. Service will be held in Southend Church, on Tuesday, April 3 at 1.00 p.m. Funeral thereafter to Keil Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Immediate family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Pancreatic Cancer.

WOODALL – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on March 16, 2018, Patricia (Pat) Woodall, in her 78th year, of 23 Queen Elizabeth Cottages, Furnace, dearly loved mother of Peter, Karen, David and Louise and a much loved nanny. A good friend, work colleague and dear neighbour to many. Funeral service will be held in All Saints Church, Inveraray, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10.30am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to Diabetes UK.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GARNHAM – Lorna and family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and support after the sad loss of Alec. I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Campbeltown Hospital, especially Dr Toledo. Thanks to Rev Willie Crossan and all who attended the service and graveside. Thanks also to T A Blair for their professionalism and the Ardshiel Hotel. Special thanks to the Royal British Legion Campbeltown branch while at the graveside. A retiral collection of £170.28 was raised for the Scottish Air Ambulance.

LINDSAY – The family of the late Margaret Lindsay would like to thank everyone for flowers, messages, phone calls and cards received. Our thanks to Rev Steve Fulcher for a comforting service, to T A Blair Funeral Directors for efficient arrangements, to Argyll Bakeries, Argyll Bowling Club and all who attended church and cremation services. Special thanks to all hospital staff, Campbeltown ambulance boys and all carers. Also a special thank you to her niece, Tricia.

MACKENZIE – Fay and the family of the late Colin Mackenzie would like to extend their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, phone calls, cards and visits received following their recent sad loss. Thanks also to Rev Cliff Acklam for a most comforting and uplifting service; to Emily for the personal tribute; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their efficient and caring arrangements; to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes; and to the Stag Hotel for catering. Further special thanks to the nurses of Lochgilphead Medical Centre for their kindness, care and help given to Colin over the years, and to the medical teams of the Western Infirmary and Golden Jubilee hospitals. Finally, our thanks for the generosity in the retiring collection for British Heart Foundation and Lochgilphead Medical Centre Nurses which raised £630.

MAC KENZIE – The family of the late Ian Mac Kenzie, 25 Balliemore, Kilmichael Glassary, would like to thank everyone for their condolences upon his passing, in his 96th year, on March 1, 2018. Special thanks to the following: his home and personal carers; all staff and doctors at Mid Argyll Community Hospital; Rev Cliff Acklam for a most appropriate and personal funeral service, Hamish Hoey & Son Ltd Funeral Director; Aulays Bar in Oban; Kilmartin Hotel; Morna Shaw (flowers); Shona Brechin (Registrar). Following a long and full life, Ian will be sorely missed by all who knew him, particularly Eva, his wife of 62 years.

STEWART – Agnes, Agnes, Iain and Kirsten wish to thank all family and friends who have helped at this sad time, sending cards, letters, flowers and food parcels. Thanks to our friend, Rev Gary McIntyre, for a very fitting and personal service for Allister, to David McEwan for superb music, to John and Rachel for readings and to Fergus for his musical contribution. Thanks to all who attended services at the church and graveside. Your generosity has enabled a substantial donation to be made to Campbeltown Lifeboat. We would also like to thank the Blair family for sensitive handling of Allister’s funeral arrangements and the Argyll Hotel for excellent purvey.

IN MEMORIAMS

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear mum, Elizabeth, died April 2, 1990.

To us you were someone special,

What more is there to say,

Except to wish with all our heart,

That you were here today.

Loved and remembered every day,

Missed more than words can say.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine, Robert, Grant and Stephanie.

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a beautiful sister and ‘special’ auntie, Diane.

You are always in our thoughts,

We miss you everyday.

– Love, Julie and Chloe.

MACKAY – In loving memory of Linda, who passed away on April 4, 2017.

Gone from our home,

But not from our hearts.

– Willie, Mark, Katie, Ross, Viki, Laura, Hollie, Sophie and Charlotte.

MCEACHRAN – In loving memory of Gary, who died on March 30, 2017.

We are sending a dove to Heaven,

With a parcel on its wings,

Be careful how you open it,

It’s full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses,

Wrapped up in a million hugs,

To say how much we miss you,

And send you all our love.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

Love you, Gary x

– Mum, Dad, Ross and Beth.

A beautiful memory,

Dearer than gold,

Of an uncle whose worth,

Can never be told.

There’s a place in our hearts,

No one can fill,

We miss you, Uncle Gary,

And always will.

Love you x.

– Christopher and Alyssa.

MCEACHRAN – In memory of Gary, much loved nephew and cousin, taken on March 30, 2017.

– Aunty Agnes, Uncle Mac and family xx.

MCEACHRAN – In loving memory of Gary.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Aunty Jeannie and family xxxxxx.

O’MAY – Malcolm, remembering with love and happy memories. Simply the best!

– Love always, your loving family xxxxxx.

PATERSON – (McCallum). In loving memory of my dearest sister, Flora, who passed March 2016.

Words will never explain how much I/we miss you xx.

– Love you always and forever, Joan, Derek, Stuart, Lauren and Amelia-J ♥.