Star stay top after crucial league victory

SAFL Premier 2

Lochgilphead Red Star 1-0 Castlemilk OBC

Red Star welcomed Castlemilk OBC to Lochgilphead Joint Campus 3G on Saturday March 24 and were able to grind out a crucial victory which sees the local side stay top of Premier 2 with nine games to go.

Unlike their previous two outings, Star were able to start the game on the front foot and playing at a good attacking tempo, though clear-cut chances proved elusive early on.

The best early chance came for the visitors, but Luke Kalache was on hand to make an incredible triple save. He was able to parry the initial shot from 20 yards. The ball fell kindly to the Castlemilk forward from close range but the Star keeper managed to block his rebound on two occasions to keep the scores level.

At the other end, Innes Meikle wasn’t able to connect with a header after a well-worked passing move resulted into a cross into the box from the Red Star right. Meikle was also unfortunate when the ball broke back from the keeper in the box and his effort came off the crossbar.

Red Star management sent their side out in search of an early goal in the second half and it came after a succession of corners. The ball broke to Aaron Moore, who powered a header into the roof of the net to give Star the lead after 55 tense minutes.

The home side were dealt a blow when referee Archie Mitchell ordered off Innes Meikle on the hour mark for a lunge – a decision the Star faithful felt was harsh.

Castlemilk had more possession as the second half wore on but the Star backline of Andy Weir, Luke Naisby and Kyle Selfridge limited the visitors to efforts from distance.

Star looked to manage the game, and the effort and hold-up play of Gregor Peacock and Kieran Moore saw 10-man Star secure the points in relatively comfortable fashion.

Tomorrow, Easter Saturday, Star are provisionally scheduled to play an away league fixture against Duntocher Hibs, but this is subject to change.