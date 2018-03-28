Dashcam footage appeal after serious Cowal crash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Witnesses to a two-vehicle crash last week by the shores of Loch Fyne are being sought.

The crash, on the A815 Cairndow-Dunoon road at Poll, near St Catherines, was reported to police at 3.20pm on Wednesday March 21.

A man, aged 56, was driving a Nissan X-Trail southbound on the A815 when it was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Defender being driven northbound by a 31-year-old man.

Emergency services attended and the 56-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Cowal Community Hospital, then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff have confirmed his condition is ‘serious’.

The driver of the Land Rover suffered minor injuries.

Officers from the divisional road policing unit at Dumbarton are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information, to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who was driving on the road prior to the crash who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact Dumbarton Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2089 March 21.