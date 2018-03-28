Big win for Mid Argyll shinty girls
Women’s Camanachd Association: Marine Harvest South Division 2
Dunadd 9, Cowal and Bute 3
Dunadd beat Cowal and Bute 9-3 in a high-scoring encounter on the astro pitch at Lochgilphead last weekend.
Iona McCulloch and Carla Todd notched hat-tricks for Dunadd, with Grace Jeffrey scoring twice and Ellie Hetherington also on target.