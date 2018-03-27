Pressure builds on health bosses as crunch meeting looms

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Just hours before it meets to ponder cuts described last week as ‘terrifying’ by the local MSP, the body charged with managing health and social care in Argyll and Bute finds itself in the eye of a storm.

Amid growing concern among staff and the public, Scotland’s health minister offered sharp criticism of health and social care management in Argyll and Bute.

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) will meet on Wednesday March 28 to discuss ways to bridge a funding gap of £13 million for 2018/19.

Under discussion will be proposals including the euphemistically-described ‘review’ and ‘redesign’ of facilities including hospital wards, care homes and learning disability units, including Lochgilphead Resource Centre.

For people who work within and use these services, redesign means closure and potential job losses.

As the news emerged last week, an emergency meeting was called at Lochgilphead Resource Centre involving people who use the services, parents, carers and other interested parties.

The conclusion was that any propose closure of the centre, which offers support to people with learning disabilities, would be ‘vigorously opposed’.

One parent said: ‘The few hours my child spends at the resource centre is invaluable. I don’t know how I would cope if it closed. What is the alternative? Where do people go?’

The actions of the IJB came in for sharp criticism from Scottish health minister Shona Robison.

In a letter on March 23 to the leader of Argyll and Bute Council Aileen Morton, Ms Robison claimed she was not told of the extent of planned cuts at an earlier meeting with IJB officers, and wrote: ‘I would urge the IJB to consider carefully its responsibilities when it meets and, instead of finalising financial decisions that are not yet informed by thorough consideration, to reconsider as a matter of the highest priority what further work it needs to complete in order to be in a position to agree its plan for next year.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: ‘The IJB was, of course, intending to go on hiding the true situation this week with their plan for a private meeting to consider private papers. Courageous leaks to the press put paid to that.

‘The truth is that it does not have to set a final budget this week -it can simply roll over its budget whilst, as a matter of urgency, it addresses the failings in its management and governance that have led it to this disastrous situation.’

Away from the politics, a petition started by Councillor Dougie Philand and aimed at the IJB to ‘Retain vital health and social care services in Argyll and Bute‘ drew around 1,300 signatures in just five days.

A press statement on behalf of the Health and Social Care Partnership, which delivers day-to-day services in Argyll and Bute, stated: ‘The heads of service are committed to providing the core services that are important to our communities…but wish to reiterate that with the predicted budget deficit, services will need to change and be delivered in different ways.

‘This will mean an emphasis on community resilience and support, and individuals taking increasing responsibility for their future health and wellbeing.’