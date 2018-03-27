Plenty going on for young farmers in Mid Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Young Farmers’ Club has been busy over the last few weeks, as it goes from strength to strength.

At the club’s recent AGM, James Peterson and Robert Campbell continued as chairman and vice chairman respectively. Cara MacInnes becomes the new secretary and Aileen Semple is the treasurer.

The young farmers also held a very successful and lively Quiz and Curry night in the Kilmartin Hotel on March 16, with £332 being raised for club funds and would like to thank all who came along.

Members wearing new club rugby shirts purchased thanks to sponsorship from Ormsary Farmers and funding from the Ellen Kerr Fund. no_a13YoungFarmers01