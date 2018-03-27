Mid Argyll police files week 12

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dangerous driving

At 9.50am on Wednesday March 14, a silver Vauxhall Astra car was stopped by police on the A83 near Achnagoul, Inveraray. The male driver was charged with driving in a dangerous manner while overtaking other vehicles.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle windows smashed

Sometime between 7pm on Wednesday March 14 and 6am on Thursday March 15, in Main Street South, Inveraray, the rear windscreens of a red Ford Fiesta and a grey Renault Megane were smashed.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Unreported road incident



A vehicle struck the ‘passing place’ sign and a section of privately-owned fence on the B8024 near Tarbert Golf Club sometime between 6pm on Wednesday March 14 and 2.45pm on Thursday March 15.

The person responsible has not been traced so far and inquiries continue. Anyone with information should contact PC Jack Muir at Lochgilphead Police Station on 101.