Inveraray off and running with Bught victory

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marine Harvest National Division

Inverness 1 Inveraray 2

Inveraray made the long journey north to the Bught Park, looking for their first win of the season.

Clear-cut first half chances were hard to come by with both defences well on top. Inveraray were especially well-marshalled by half back John Kennedy and the teams went in at the interval locked at 0-0.

After strong words at half-time Inveraray took a grip of the game and the breakthrough came on 67 minutes when stalwart defender Nicholas Crawford scored his first goal for the Inveraray senior side.

Inverness upped their game and got their reward on 76 minutes when they scored a penalty.

The home side had James MacKenzie red carded five minutes from time and a draw looked the likely outcome – until the fourth minute of stoppage time when Lewis Montgomery scored the winner.

Marine Harvest South Div 1

Kilmory 2 Bute 3

Bute had to battle all the way to eventually overcome a determined Kilmory side 3-2 at MacRae Park in a reversed fixture.

A spectacular Alister MacArthur volley got Kilmory off to a great start with a goal after just two minutes., but Iain MacDonald made it 1-1 six minutes later.

Veteran marksman Robert Walker, who missed Bute’s defeat to Col Glen the previous week, scored twice for the visitors on 39 and 43 minutes, to leave them 3-1 ahead at the turnaround.

Andy Cunningham made it 3-2, finishing well on 70 minutes but Bute stayed in front to take both points.

PIC:

Inveraray scorer Lewis Montgomery nips in ahead of Jason McLeod of Inverness. Photo: Stephen Lawson. no_a13ShintyInveraray01