Girls fly the Mid Argyll flag at Donella Crawford sixes

The Donella Crawford shinty six-a-sides is a key fixture for school teams each year.

The tournament offers high school girls the chance to come together and take part in competition,while remembering Donella, who was a huge advocate of the girl’s game.

Ardnamurchan High School again hosted the event, which saw 12 teams sign up.

Three new teams were welcomed to the competition on March 7, including Lochgilphead.

The trophy was won by Portree High School, with Donella Crawford’s cousin Alistair McMillan presenting medals and the trophy to winning Portree captain Emma Gordon.

Alistair also took the time to comment, as did many of the coaches, on the rising standard of girl’s shinty and how it continues to improve each year.

The Lochgilphead High School team won one of their group games, drawing two and losing two – not bad for their first appearance.

The Lochgilphead girls who took part in the Donella Crawford sixes. no_a12DonellaCrawford01