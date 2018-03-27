Early learning in Tarbert about fair trading

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Early Level children at Tarbert Academy have been learning about transport.

Working with Tarbert Co-Op, the children also celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, learning how food gets to the shops.

Staff from the local Co-Op visited the school when Margaret and Martin delivered a brilliant talk to teach the children about Fairtrade.

They also donated ‘goodies’ and each child took home a banana and chocolate egg.

The children enjoyed learning about fairtrade.