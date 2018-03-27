Early learning in Tarbert about fair trading
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Early Level children at Tarbert Academy have been learning about transport.
Working with Tarbert Co-Op, the children also celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, learning how food gets to the shops.
Staff from the local Co-Op visited the school when Margaret and Martin delivered a brilliant talk to teach the children about Fairtrade.
They also donated ‘goodies’ and each child took home a banana and chocolate egg.
PIC:
The children enjoyed learning about fairtrade. no_a12Tarbertearlylevel01