Dancers brave the ice for annual shindig

Members of Mid Argyll Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society held their annual dance on Saturday March 17 in Ardrishaig Public Hall.

Dancers from all over Argyll braved the icy weather to enjoy an evening dancing to the music of Nicky McMichan and Martainn Skene, with a lovely buffet supper provided by branch members.

Mid Argyll dancers meet every Monday evening at 7.30 in Ardrishaig Public hall and are always happy to welcome visiting dancers.

PIC:

Dancing the night away in Ardrishaig Public Hall. 06_a50CountryDance06