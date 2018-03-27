Argyllshire Advertiser – editorial view

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Civilised or not?

We were approached this week by the parent of a child with, in her own words, ‘complex disabilities’.

She is extremely concerned the powers that be are about to close Lochgilphead Resource Centre, a service upon which she, her child and many other people depend.

And there will be others worrying about the future of publicly-run care homes like Ardfenaig.

As the concerned parent told us: ‘A civilised society is judged by the way it treats the most vulnerable.’

Where does that leave Argyll and Bute?

Support our music

Why not go to the joint campus to enjoy some great musical competition this Saturday? If we don’t support the Mid Argyll Music Festival it will go the way of the local Mod and MAMAFest, though options are being considered for this.

Caman kings

And finally, well done to the Lochgilphead Primary School shinty players who impressed at the national finals last weekend. Keep up the clash of the ash in Mid Argyll.