Just one snag – the cables are flapping

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray residents have voiced concern that electric wiring and BT cables are lying exposed on buildings a week before the deadline for the conclusion of a £2.1m Inveraray refurbishment scheme.

A few weeks ago, Argyll and Bute Council announced that the five-year Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme, part-funded to the tune of almost £1 million by Historic Environment Scotland, would formally end on March 31.

But a week before the deadline, people in Inveraray are not convinced the job is complete. The contractors have left Relief Land and Arkland – two of five buildings refurbished under the scheme – but electricity cables and BT wiring which had previously been neatly tacked to the buildings are now flapping in the breeze.

Linda Divers, convener of Inveraray Community Council said: ‘It has been mentioned, but no-one wants to know.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘These works are included on our snagging list and we hope to have the them completed as soon as possible.’

PICS:

Loose telephone cabling on the external walls at Relief Land. 06_a11InverarayCARS_Cables02

Street lighting cables loose on the Arkland gable end. 06_a11InverarayCARS_Cables07