It’s almost Easter – get the picture?

Mid Argyll churches are joining forces to tell the story of Easter through a fun competition.

Colourful pictures, each representing an aspect of the seasonal story, will be strategically placed around Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig. They might be on a church noticeboard or in a shop window. After picking up an entry form from the Mailbox post office, Lochgilphead, or from one of the local churches, your challenge is to find all 14 images, note their location and match them to the pictures on the form.

The winner, to be drawn at an Easter Monday drop-in cafe at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, will receive a big chocolate Easter egg.

Every entrant will receive an Easter egg, albeit a slightly smaller one.

An example of the colourful images to be found around the area. 06_a12EasterCompChurches02