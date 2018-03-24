Gentleman Jim signs off with note to Archie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

By Colin Cameron

We lost a 1980s television legend with the recent passing of comedian and game show host Jim Bowen, host of long-running show Bullseye.

But a little bit of Jim will linger in Mid Argyll, through the efforts of 13-year-old Archie MacColl-Smith.

The Inveraray teenager collects autographs and one of the last provided by Jim Bowen was sent to young Archie just two weeks before the veteran entertainer died on March 14, aged 80.

Archie, who only started his new hobby in November last year, explained: ‘About three weeks ago I asked my grandpa if he had anyone in mind that I should request an autograph from.

‘He thought of Jim Bowen, because grandpa and I spent many a late night watching Bullseye. I recall staying up to about 2.30am with my grandpa and all we did was eat cheese toasties and watch Bullseye.

‘I contacted Jim Bowen about how I loved the show as did my grandpa and requested an autograph.’

On February 28 a letter arrived with a picture of Jim and the words from him ‘Best wishes Archie, Jim Bowen‘.

It was after watching an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that Archie decided to start collecting autographs. ‘One of the characters wrote a fan letter, so I thought I would Google ‘fan mail’ to see how to go about it.’ Archie said.

His first success came when he hooked the autograph of actor and celebrity angler Robson Greene. He hasn’t looked back since.

A growing album contains the signatures of celebrities from film, television and sport and even a signed photo from Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Archie continued: ‘Some of my favourites are from Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen. But I have signatures from footballers and from the three main Harry Potter characters.

‘I wrote to Wayne Rooney just the other day, so we’ll see what happens there.

‘I feel very privileged to receive autographs,’ Archie concluded, ‘and I am grateful Jim Bowen took time to send me his.’

PICS:

Archie’s prized possession – a signed photograph from the legendary Jim Bowen. 06_a12Archieautograph01

His autograph album is rapidly filling up, with more than 40 celebrity signatures already tucked away. 06_a12Archieautograph02