Organised opposition defeat below-par Red Star

SAFL Premier 2

Paisley 3-1 Lochgilphead Red Star

Red Star travelled to Ralston 3G on Saturday to face Paisley Amateurs and a poor performance resulted in a 3-1 defeat against a well-organised side.

Star started the first half playing against the wind and were finding themselves under pressure as the Paisley long ball and windy conditions made it difficult for the Lochgilphead side. Paisley took a deserved lead 10 minutes in when the ball broke kindly to the centre forward who hammered his shot past Kalache in the Red Star goal.

Star suffered a setback when Aaron Moore was forced off with a badly injured ankle following a late challenge in midfield. Martin Bonar came on to replace him.

Chances were hard to come by but Kieran Moore went closest, his effort coming back off the inside of the post.

Paisley doubled their lead from a corner. The ball was whipped in and Conor Crawford unfortunately turned the ball into his own net.

Just before half-time Star were handed a lifeline when the Paisley goalkeeper was ordered off for handling outside the area, but the home side held their lead till the break.

Into the second half and Innes Meikle went close with a thundering effort that cannoned back off the crossbar. The visitors eventually scored when Kyle Selfridge fired into the top corner from 25 yards to drag Star back into the game.

The remainder of the second half was dominated by Star but they couldn’t find a way past the Paisley defence and their makeshift goalkeeper did a good job handling any long range efforts.

Star’s discipline also let them down in the dying minutes. Martin Bonar was ordered off for dissent before keeper Luke Kalache saw red in almost identical circumstances to the Paisley keeper meaning Star finished with nine men.

To round off a miserable day for the Lochgilphead side, the resulting Paisley free kick was converted making the final score 3-1.

This Saturday, March 24, Star are at home to second-place Castlemilk and will be looking to get back to winning ways. The game will be played at either the Ropework or the joint campus, depending on weather, and kicks off at 2pm.