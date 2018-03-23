‘Operational issues’ delay Lochnell Street resurfacing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Work to resurface a busy Lochgilphead street, which doubles as part of the A83, resumed on Wednesday March 21.

A project by trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland to repair the severely potholed Lochnell Street began a week earlier and was due to be completed the following day. Contractors and machinery, however, had left the site unfinished by Friday, leaving drivers dodging exposed manhole covers on the planed road surface.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘Resurfacing in Lochgilphead was delayed due to operational issues last week.

‘The project is part of a wider programme of surfacing repairs across the north west network and the work was re-programmed for completion from Wednesday March 21.

‘We thank motorists for their continued patience while our teams work to carry out the programme of urgent surfacing repairs across the north west trunk road network.’

PIC:

Resurfacing work resumes on Wednesday morning. 06_a12LochnellStreet01