Mid Argyll parent’s appeal – ‘don’t close our centre’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Health and social care services in Mid Argyll will be caught up in planned cuts described as ‘terrifying’ by the region’s MSP.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) – an amalgamation of services formerly managed separately by NHS Highland and Argyll and Bute Council – last week made a cryptic announcement of likely staff cuts as it attempts to bridge a gap of £6 million in its 2018/19 budget on top of existing savings – potentially a total of £13 million.

This prompted an angry response from trade union UNISON, as it broke ranks to reveal that as many as 400 job cuts are planned by health and social care bosses.

The union also claimed there were plans to close council-run care homes, close hospital wards and cut learning disability centres.

One such is Lochgilphead Resource Centre and the mum of one child attending the centre was horrified at the thought of closure.

She told the Advertiser: ‘The resource centre is a place for young people and adults with learning disabilities to come together, to learn and to make social relationships. There is no other place like this or any other opportunities for people with learning disabilities within 40 miles of Lochgilphead.

‘Every member of staff has been trained to a gold star specification by management – and management is not behind a desk crunching figures. This is a service we cannot lose.

‘How many children with disabilities are leaving school this year? Where will they go? Where will they feel valued?’

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell pointed the finger of blame at HSCP management, saying: ‘Despite their spin to the contrary, the reality is the recurring financial problems facing the senior management and board of the Argyll and Bute HSCP are, in substantial part, the result of their own shortcomings.’

The board overseeing the HSCP, the Integrated Joint Board, will decide on Wednesday March 28 which cuts to implement to meet its £263m budget for 2018-19.

Mr Russell added: ‘To make matters worse, the partnership is not being open about what it is planning. While they will put a few things on the table next week at their open meeting, they have now admitted to keeping secret a document which they intend to discuss later in private and which details a terrifying further range of options for more cost cutting.’

UNISON said: ‘We will not stand by and see our members made redundant or privatised, and the services they deliver and rely on slashed. There is another way. Let’s work together to achieve it.’