Gig in the Goil kicks off festival season

Back for the third consecutive year, Gig in the Goil is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The boutique festival will showcase the very best of Scottish musical talent over three days from May 11 for what will be a fantastic weekend for music lovers of all ages.

More than 50 acts will perform over the weekend with some of the country’s finest acoustic, contemporary, folk and traditional artists coming together for the festival, set in scenic Lochgoilhead.

Making their return to Gig in the Goil over the weekend is popular Cowal six-piece Heron Valley, who will open the festival with an energetic set of traditional music.

Festival headliners Skippinish will entertain the crowd on the Saturday night.

Eclectic Scots folk band Hò-rò – who recently won ‘Up and Coming Artist of the Year’ at the 2017 Scot Trad awards – will bring the event to a close on Sunday night.

Calum Gray, event co-ordinator at Argyll Holidays which is hosting the weekend, said: ‘It’s great to offer something a little different from the bigger, commercial festivals that dominate the summer months, and really showcase the immense talent we have right here in Scotland. Each year we’re able to invite more outstanding performers to our holiday park and the line-up for 2018 is superb.

‘The acts will perform across the main stage, indie stage and acoustic stage over the weekend, with our three unique venues catering to all music tastes. From intimate shows from singer/songwriters at our cosy Fireside Bar, to rip-roaring Scottish folk music guaranteed to get the crowd on their feet, Gig in the Goil has something for everyone.’

Argyll’s own Heron Valley will get the gig off to a rocking start. no_a12HeronValleyGigGoil01