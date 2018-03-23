Exhibition explores teenage years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Travelling Gallery brought contemporary art to Argyll this week.

Templar Arts and Leisure Centre in Tarbert was the venue on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the roadshow pitched up at Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Thursday and today (Friday).

The current exhibition is called ‘Are teenage dreams so hard to beat?’ and features teenage portraits by photographer Arpita Shah; imaginative performance and film works from Holly White and 3D film ‘The Next Step’ by Alice Theobald.

The show considers the contrasts of adolescent experiences past and present, exploring the phenomenon of prolonged adolescence witnessed these days.

There is still time to catch the end of the exhibition on Friday from noon until 4pm.

PIC:

Tarbert was the first venue, before the gallery moved to Lochgilphead. 06_a12TravellingGallery01