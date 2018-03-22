Zipslide Zinger holds no fears for Team Pickering

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochgilphead woman is set to conquer her fears by taking on a challenge for the MS Society.

On Saturday May 5 at Crieff, Karen Pickering will be joined by mum Eli, sister Marte, brother Marc and his partner Christine in the 230-metre Zipslide Zinger for the MS Society Scotland.

Karen, who has MS, said: ‘I am so chuffed I am able to take part in a fundraiser for them. Since this is fully accessible, I can do it. Finally!

‘It’s a small way that I can say thank you and do something totally out of my comfort zone.’

A Just Giving page has been set up – just search for Team Pickering’s page.

Eli writes on the page: ‘Karen has been living with and fighting MS for over 10 years now, so this is a charity close to our hearts. We would like to raise as much money as we can for the MS Society to help in the fight to stop MS. Your generosity is very much appreciated.’

Karen was raising money for the challenge by selling refreshments with Robbie Bell at last weekend’s Argyll Wedding Show. 06_a12WeddingShow22