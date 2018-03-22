Wrestling Experience Scotland comes to Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll and Kintyre wrestling fans disappointed at the cancellation of the Megaslam show earlier this month have an early chance to catch top quality action.

Wrestling Experience Scotland will roll into Tarbert on April 21. Headlined by Glasgow’s own WWE Superster Wolfgang, who is currently on a month-long US tour with their NXT brand and International Womens Superstar KayLee Ray on her return from Japan, it promises to be an action-packed night for all the family.

They will be joined by the ‘King of Insanity’ StevieBoy Xavier, BBC star Jack Jester, Lionheart and ICW World Champion BT Gunn. Gunn and Jester currently feature every Thursday night on Free Sport 5star wrestling show.

Tickets for the show which will raise funds for Clachan Village Hall development fund as well as the Nancy Glen appeal and also Clachan Youth Club’s efforts to attend an Ocean Youth Trust trip.

Get your tickets at Clachan Filling Station, Kintyre Electrical in Tarbert and D.McNair and Son, Campbeltown. Previous shows have been a sell out and with over half the tickets sold already, this one will too. Many more names are still to be announced.

This will be Wrestling Experience Scotland’s only Tarbert show this year.

Don’t Miss it.

