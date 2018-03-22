Working away quietly for Nancy Glen families

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Research vessel Severn Sea was working on her own above the Nancy Glen this week clearing debris from the wreck.

Lying at a depth of around 140 metres at the bottom of Loch Fyne, the Nancy Glen is beyond diving range. Equipped with underwater remotely operated vehicles, the Severn Sea was deployed to carry out the task before the wreck can be raised.

When conditions allow, a complex operation will begin to lift the Tarbert fishing boat which sank on January 18 with the loss of skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk, who are thought to have gone down with the boat.

The Severn Sea on her lonely task. 06_a12SevernSea01