Oban to host Argyll athletics final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Atlantis Leisure in Oban is the venue on Sunday March 25, for the Argyll Sports Hall Athletics final.

The competition starts at midday in the large games hall at Atlantis, with young athletes from most parts of Argyll taking part in various running, jumping and throwing events.

The final is the last of a series of competitions held in the region this winter starting with local area events in Lochgilphead, Mull, Oban and finally the Kintyre area event on Sunday March 4.

Qualifiers from the local contests come together in Oban with as many as 120 young athletes, from five years to 16 years of age, participating in what should be an enthralling competition.

Athletes are reminded to register between 11am and midday on Sunday, with the first events starting shortly afterwards.

Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third overall in each age group.

The Argyll Sports Hall competitions are promoted by Mid Argyll Athletic Club.