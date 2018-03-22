Announcements for dates 18/03/18 – 24/03/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

DEATHS

ALLEN – Suddenly, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 14, 2018, Gordon James Allen, in his 64th year, 53b Longrow, Campbeltown, dearly beloved father of Andrew, Helen, Gordon, Alexander and Jamie, a loving granda and much loved brother of David and Lorna.

FINN – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Centre, Campbeltown, on March 17, 2018, Jane Nicholson Finn, in her 92nd year, formerly of Burnbank Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late James and Jane Finn and a much loved sister and aunt.

GARNHAM – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 17, 2018, Alec William Garnham, in his 69th year, 60 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Lorna Mason and a much loved father, grandfather, brother and uncle. A service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today Friday, March 23 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Scottish Air Ambulance.

HENDERSON – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Centre, Campbeltown, on March 15, 2018, Maureen Sinclair, in her 86th year, formerly of Barochan Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Michael Henderson, much loved mum of Lorna, mother-in-law of Campbell, loving granny of Lorne and Greg and great granny of Rogan.

MACKENZIE – Suddenly, but peacefully at his home, on March 14, 2018, Colin James Mackenzie, aged 70 years, of 36 Dun Mor Avenue, Lochgilphead, (late of ACHA and Argyll and Bute Council), beloved husband of Fay Macpherson, much loved and loving father of Roddie, Colin and Stuart, a much respected father-in-law and adored granpda of Annalise, Heidi, Finn, Luke, Ross, Alec, Ben and the late Little Roddie. Loyal brother, uncle and cousin to all the family and a good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MACKINNON – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital, Lochgilphead, on March, 16, 2018, in her 85th year, Margaret MacKinnon, beloved wife of the late Alistair MacKinnon, dear mother of Ali, Dougie, James and Neil, mother-in-law of Sheena, Jane and Connie, much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by all. A private service will be held.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of Peggy, our dear mother and granny, who died March 28, 1993. Also John, a dear dad and grandpa, who died February 24, 1977.

Remembered with love always.

– Janette and Ian and family, at home and away.

DOTT – In loving memory of Charlie, died March 28, 2017, loving husband, dad, granda and great granda.

Missed and loved every day.

– Isobel and family xxxx.

DOTT – In loving memory of Charlie, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, died March 28, 2017.

Sadly missed.

– Irene, Neil and family.

GILMOUR – In loving memory of Sheena, died March 25, 2015.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Angus, Lesley, Colin and families.

MACVICAR – In loving memory of my dear wife, Peggy, died March 16, 2015.

Lonely is my home without you, Life to me is not the same,

All this world would be like Heaven,

Just to have you back again.

– Love, Robbie xx.

MACVICAR – In loving memory of our dear mum.

There’s a corner in our hearts, Mum,

You visit every day,

It gives us this warm feeling,

That you’re never far away.

– Love from all the family xxx.

MCDOUGALL – In loving memory of Iain McDougall, who died on March 27, 2016.

‘Precious memories.’

– From Anne, Grant, Morna and family, home and away.