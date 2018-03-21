Where will you go when you visit Argyll?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The council had proposed shutting two in every three public toilets across Argyll and Bute as part of a raft of cuts in the 2018/19 budget.

Councillors, in the end, decided against it – but that doesn’t mean our public rest rooms can relax.

Had it gone ahead, Argyll and Bute Council would have closed 36 of our 57 public toilets. It also planned to ‘lease out facilities where refreshment kiosks can also be provided, encourage businesses to make their toilets available or make available for community asset transfer where interest is shown’.

Make no mistake – the council would prefer not to be operating public toilets.

In the current stay of execution, the council says that ‘alternatives for reducing their cost will be sought in 2018’.

The notion of having no public toilets got the creative juices flowing for Tarbert artist Ann Thomas, who sent us this image of the future without loos – but with alternative arrangements for visitors to Argyll and Bute.

PIC:

no_a12Cartoon01 [no caption needed]