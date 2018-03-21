Something new at the Argyll Wedding Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Everything you could need for the Big Day was there – from wedding dresses to music and from venues to photographers.

The fifth Argyll Wedding Show arrived in Lochgilphead on Sunday March 18, as 25 exhibitors from across Argyll and Bute set up their stalls in the joint campus – with guests from Fort William and Renfrew adding to the variety on show.

A steady stream of brides and grooms-to-be came along as exhibitors reported good business on the day.

Mid Argyll models were on hand to display the latest wedding day styles, while music was provided by Dunoon band Acoustic Soundz and Connor Honeyball on the pipes. Delicious food offered a tempting alternative to the wedding finery, courtesy of Argyll Hog Roasts from Ardfern.

The event is supported by the Scottish Wedding Directory, meaning all those who attend will receive a free copy of the magazine.

‘Everyone seemed to pick up business,’ said organiser Linda Maxwell.

‘For example, each of the photographers reported they received orders for three to four weddings at the show.’

‘We had a great variety of exhibitors and products, and everyone has been very positive.’

Look out for the next instalment of the Argyll Wedding Show at Dunoon Grammar School on Sunday March 25 – 11am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Visit the Argyllshire Advertiser website for more photographs from the Argyll Wedding Show – www.argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk

From Minard-based Thistle Do Crafts, Anne Thompson and Kim Cogan display their bespoke function stationery. 06_a12WeddingShow02

On hand to promote Argyll and Bute Council marriage services were registrars Shona Brechin, Lochgilphead and Campbeltown’s Julie McLellan. 06_a12WeddingShow03

Lochgilphead High School S6 pupils Holly Smith from Tayvallich (left) and Isla Fowler of Kilmichael modelled bridesmaid outfits. 06_a12WeddingShow05 (left) and 06_a12WeddingShow06

Bride for the day Sarah Shackleton from Lochgilphead with her flower girls Sophie MacIver (left) and Carly Cranston. 06_a12WeddingShow08

Cairnbaan’s Kerry MacKay was there with her delicate and beautiful Selkie Crafts. 06_a12WeddingShow18

Show organiser Linda Maxwell receives a bouquet of flowers from Carly Cranston. 06_a12WeddingShow20

Lochgilphead Joint Campus provided the ideal venue for the Argyll Wedding Show. 06_a12WeddingShow23