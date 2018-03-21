Kilmory open with a win as Inveraray draw at Ganavan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Shinty round up – Saturday March 17

Marine Harvest Premiership

Caberfeidh 1 Kyles Athletic 1

Newly promoted Caberfeidh picked up a valuable point, drawing 1-1 with title contenders Kyles Athletic at Castle Leod

Cabers took the lead after 11 minutes when Kevin Bartlett finished in style, to the delight of the home support.

Kyles continued to launch wave after wave of attack into the second half but the Caberfeidh defence was resolute.

The Tighnabruaich side got back on level terms with just 15 minutes remaining when Grant Irvine found the net from just outside the box.

Marine Harvest National Division

Oban Celtic 1 Inveraray 1

A Daniel Madej goal five minutes from time gave Oban Celtic a 1-1 draw with Inveraray at Ganavan.

In a scrappy encounter, the opening goal came on 64 minutes with Lewis Montgomery putting Inveraray ahead.

And that’s the way it stayed until the late leveller.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Kilmory 2 Taynuilt 0

Kilmory played their first match of the season, beating Taynuilt 2-0 amid snow flurries at MacRae Park

Alister MacArthur gave Kilmory a 23rd minute lead. MacArthur received a ball from Alex Cunningham in the half forward position and he turned his marker and hit a great shot, low and hard inside of the far post.

Hal Jones made it 2-0 on 34 minutes. Alex Cunningham’s shot from far out was saved by keeper Beano Logan and Jones ran in, striking the ball on the half-volley from inside the D.

This was a good game but the pitch tore up in the second half which made it difficult for both teams.

Col Glen 3 Bute 2

Col Glen came from two goals down to beat Bute 3-2 in a remarkable match for the Hamish Carmichael Memorial Trophy at Otter Ferry.

Neil McKirdy put Bute ahead after just 2 minutes and he added a second on 25 minutes.

Col Glen’s second half substitute Sandy Paterson pulled a goal back on 50 minutes. There was worse to follow for the islanders as Connor Kennedy made it 2-2 on 80 minutes.

A couple of minutes later, Sandy Paterson grabbed the winner.

Tayforth 1 Kyles Athletic 4

The meeting between the Kyles Athletic second team and Tayforth was switched to Levenhall Links earlier in the week.

Innes MacDonald gave Kyles a 9 minute lead and Brandon Wilson added a second on 19 minutes. Brendon Thompson pulled a goal back on 26 minutes.

Ross MacRae made it 3-1 on 35 minutes and Luke Thornton extended the visitors advantage just 4 minutes before the break.

Marine Harvest South Division 2

Aberdour 1 Strachur 6

Strachur showed that they will be a force in this division when they beat the Aberdour second team 6-1 at Silversands, Fife.

Ian MacLennan gave Strachur a 14th minute lead and Stuart Robertson added a second on 25 minutes. Iain MacLennan got his second on the stroke of half-time to give the visitors a 3-0 interval lead.

Ian MacLennan completed his hat-trick on the hour mark while Stuart Robertson got his second just seven minutes later.

A fourth MacLennan goal of the afternoon on 82 minutes made it 6-0 before Aberdour’s Brandon Marshall notched a consolation strike a minute from time.

PIC:

Hal Jones volleys home Kilmory’s second goal versus Taynuilt. 06_a12ShintyKilmory02

David McAlister bears down on goal, Taynuilt defenders in hot pursuit. 06_a12ShintyKilmory03