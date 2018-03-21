Change of date for overnight A83 closures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drivers are warned the A83 will close for three nights at the beginning of next month – after a change of plan by BEAR Scotland.

In the second of three planned phases of road closures linked to the A83 improvement project at Strone Point, the trunk road will be closed for three nights from Tuesday April 3.

This is a change in plan, after closures intended for three nights from Monday March 26 were cancelled.

In a public letter, BEAR Scotland design manager Ian Stewart said: ‘Unfortunately the progress on site has not advanced as anticipated.

‘Taking the Easter holidays into account, the planned overnight closures have been re-programmed to start on Tuesday April 3 to minimise disruption’.

The road will be closed between 9pm to 5am over the three nights to allow the use of a long reach excavator to excavate the higher areas of the slope.

During this time, road users will be diverted via the A819, A85 and the A82. Access will be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles. The road will re-open under temporary traffic lights during the daytime.

Mr Stewart added: ‘Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland wish to thank the local community and all road users in advance for their patience and co-operation during these improvement works.’