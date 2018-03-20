Tragic loch discovery ends search for missing Violet

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The search for missing Lochgair woman Violet Lamb has been called off after a body was discovered close to the Mid Argyll village.

The search was launched for 74-year-old Violet after she failed to return to her Lochgair home after last being seen walking in the village beside the A83 on the afternoon of March 19.

Speaking on Tuesday March 20, Police Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘Unfortunately the extensive search has now concluded with the recovery of a body from Loch Glashan about 10.45am today, though formal identification has still to take place.

‘We would like to thank the Coastguard teams from Crinan, Tarbert and Inveraray and all members of the public who provided information and assisted with this search.

‘Our thoughts are with Violet’s family at this time.’