Search launched after Lochgair woman goes missing

A search will be resumed this morning (March 20) for a pensioner reported missing from her Lochgair home.

Violet Lamb (74) was last seen about 2.30pm Monday March 19 walking in Lochgair beside the A83 wearing a camel coloured coat and grey jeans. She is known to wear glasses.

Police Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘Police resources, and those of partners including the coastguard, are deployed in the search for Violet.

‘There is concern for her wellbeing given the cold weather, and this is completely out of character.

‘If anyone has any information or has seen anything which might help find Violet, please contact Lochgilphead police office or call 101.’

Violet Lamb. no_a12VioletLamb01