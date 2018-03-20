MACPool receives swimmingly great council grant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans to redevelop Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) have been boosted thanks to funding from Argyll and Bute Council.

The pool received £25,000 in this year’s council budget towards an upgrade which the board hopes will include a cafe, a soft play area and sports massage rooms.

Chairwoman of Mid Argyll Community Enterprise Kim Ritchie said: ‘The board and all the staff are intensely excited about it. We see MACPool as being an essential asset to the community. We have been keeping our guard in the swim now for 22 years and we want to do it for another 22 years.

‘We think that by doing this expansion and giving these extra services we are going to provide an even better and more varied service to the people of Mid Argyll.

‘We are very grateful to the council for giving us this money to help us with our development plans.’

Improved changing rooms and a large viewing gallery are also included in the plans.

The next step is to obtain a stage two grant from the Scottish Land Fund which will enable the board to buy the land needed for the re-development.

The pool will find out if this grant application has been successful in May.

Graham continued: ‘If this grant application is successful, the project will take a huge leap forward, as we will be able to purchase the land and buildings we need to make the expansion possible.

‘At the moment we are looking at purchasing the Citizens Advice Bureau building, the courtyard and Riverside Rascals. We fully intend that Riverside Rascals will continue to operate as a nursery on this site.

‘What we want to do is to bring the whole site into community ownership.’

To support MACPool in its redevelopment campaign, go to macpool.org.uk for more information.