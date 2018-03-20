Kilmory kids impress at national shinty finals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kilmory Primary School’s shinty players were praised after their performance at the national first shinty finals in Fort William.

Inverlochy were double winners at the Travis Perkins-sponsored event, which featured P5 and under and P7 and under competitions.

The tournament, on Saturday March 17, brought together the best primary school players with all the participating teams having won their regional qualifiers.

From Mid Argyll, Kilmory and Dunadd represented the region in the P7 competition with Inveraray in the P5 section.

Inverlochy won the P5 event at Lochaber High School, beating Taynuilt/Lochnell in the final.

Inverlochy swept the boards with a 4-0 win over Bute in the P7 final at the Nevis Centre.

Kilmory were right in the mix, however, after going through the six group stage matches, losing just one game and only two goals in the process. They eventually lost to the powerful Inverlochy side in the semi-finals.

Their first group game was against Alvie from Badenoch. A close fought physical match ended 2-0 to Kilmory.

Strathkelvin from Glasgow area were then comfortably beaten 5-0.

Lochaber team Caol were next and it was the Mid Argyll lads who came through with a 2-1 victory.

Inverness side Drakies had won their previous games and looked like a tough proposition for Kilmory, but not so as the Mid Argyll lads won 3-0.

Next it was defending champions Portree. In a physical encounter, Kilmory controlled the game, winning 2-0.

The game of the day, though, was versus Bute, the biggest side in the competition, which the islanders narrowly won 1-0.

Qualifying second to Bute in the group, Kilmory played Inverlochy in the semi-finals.

Inverlochy were 3-0 up after a couple of minutes. Dan Anderson hit the post for Kilmory at the end of the first half before coming off injured. Kilmory started to push the talented Inverlochy side in the second half. Strong play from Innes Cameron and Nairn Jackson in defence pushed the side forward, with Euan Gilmour and Harry Turner forcing the opposing keeper into some fine saves.

Inverlochy, however, scored again late in the game to win 4-0. They also won the final 4-0 against Bute, who overcame Taynuilt 4-1 in the other semi-final.

Team coach Steven Gilmour was delighted with the squad. He said: ‘Well done everyone. You should be very proud of yourselves and thanks to all the parents for all the support over the years. It was a nice way for the P7 team to sign off their final indoor tournament by reaching the last four in the nationals.’

Kilmory drew praise from Inverlochy coach and Camanachd Association director Willie MacDonald, a distinguished former player, who commented: ‘The Kilmory players were fantastic today at the indoor finals. Pass on my regards to the coaches for what was an impressive display of shinty from the team.’

PICS:

The players relax between matches. no_a12KilmoryKids02

The Kilmory P7 and under team which made the semi-finals. Back, from left: Dan Anderson, Nairn Jackson, Harry Turner, Joe Anderson and Innes Cameron. Front: Euan Gilmour and Murray MacDonald. no_a12KilmoryKids03