Gymnastics success for Lochgilphead girl

A Lochgilphead Primary School pupil has leapt her way to success at a recent gymnastics competition in Glasgow.

Louise Pendreigh, aged 10, was part of the silver medal winning team at the Sapphie Floor and Vault competition held at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley on Sunday March 11.

Louise, who is part of the Clydebank-based Dynamite Gymnastics Club, took part in competitions alongside her four team mates where points were gained for flexibility, strength and skill.

The girls combined score was enough for second place out of 15 teams from across Scotland in the aged 10/11 beginner category.

Louise, who attends gymnastics training on Friday evenings and Saturdays in Glasgow, said : ‘When I heard our team being called for silver, I was so happy and excited.

‘I love gymnastics and I knew all our hard work had paid off.’

Louise Pendreigh, second from left, on the podium with her team mates. no_a12louisependreigh