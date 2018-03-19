Lochgilphead resurfacing to resume six days later than planned

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Delayed work to lay fresh tarmac on a busy Lochgilphead street – which doubles as part of the A83 – will resume by Wednesday March 21.

A project by trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland to resurface severely potholed Lochnell Street began on Wednesday March 14 and was due to be completed the following day. Contractors and machinery, however, left the site before the work was complete, leaving drivers to dodge exposed manhole covers on the planed road surface.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘Resurfacing in Lochgilphead was delayed due to operational issues last week.

‘The project is part of a wider programme of surfacing repairs across the North West network, and the work has been reprogrammed for completion from Wednesday March 21.

‘We thank motorists for their continued patience while our teams work to carry out the programme of urgent surfacing repairs across the North West trunk road network.’